Crook slashes man in the face twice in Rosedale: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection to a slashing in Rosedale last month.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, around 3 a.m., an unidentified man approached a 25-year-old man in front of Secrets Bar and Lounge, located at 245 Francis Lewis Blvd., slashing him twice with a sharp object, according to police.

The 25-year-old suffered injuries to his left cheek and was transported by EMS to an area hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.