Federal funding needed to keep the MTA rolling, transit agency says

MTA Chair Pat Foye sent a letter to the New York Congressional Delegation appealing for $4 billion in aid as it continues service as usual in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.

In the letter, Foye cites dramatic ridership decline of up to 60% on the subways alone as operating expenses stay the same and intensive sanitizing measures remain in place.

The $4 billion requested by the MTA comes from an estimate of losses on the scale it is experiencing over a course of six months, or $3.7 billion, and said the agency has committed to $2.8 billion in savings over the coming years.

“We continue to operate our subways, railroads, buses, and Access-A-Ride services around the clock, helping to get essential employees… where they need to be,” Foye said. “But the stark reality is that as more people stay home following the advice of medical experts, the MTA is now facing financial calamity.”

Subways are not the only agency in the authority taking a hit, however.

A drop in ridership of 49% on buses, 90% on Metro-North and 67% on Long Island Rail Road were also detailed by Foye, who said at a certain point federal funding to cover certain operating costs may be pitted against state of good repair expenses.

The crux of Foye’s argument centered on New York’s status as the producer of 10% of the nations gross domestic product and that if the MTA is expected to be the engine that drives the state’s workforce, it will need funding to bounce back from the crisis.

“As you know, New York is one of the top donor states, sending Washington $35 billion more every year than it receives in federal assistance. Now that it’s desperately needed, we’re asking for the federal government to redirect some of this money back to New York,” Foye said.

On Monday, the MTA was adamant when asked by amNewYork Metro if service cuts were under consideration to which a spokesman replied, “No. None.”

While companies that have the capacity to do so have been asked by Governor Andrew Cuomo to allow employees to work from home, Wednesday morning he put in place a requirement that businesses no longer staff brick-and-mortar locations with any more than 50% of what they normally would.

Meanwhile, shared rides on Uber and Lyft have been tabled by Mayor Bill de Blasio for the time being, and Via is offering 20% off to customers with essential needs.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.