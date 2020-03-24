Entrepreneur Space to deliver fresh food to Long Island City and Astoria residents

A Long Island City food-and-business incubator, looking to serve a hungry and stressed population while also helping small startups thrive during the COVID-19 crisis, has announced an innovative delivery service for fresh and packaged products.

Beginning Wednesday, March 25, the Entrepreneur Space will deliver freshly prepared meals from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays within a half-mile of its 36-46 37th St. location.

Over time, the E-Space hopes to ramp up and serve all of western Queens and parts of Manhattan, but for now the zone is from 33rd Street and 30th Avenue to Northern Boulevard; 48th Street to 36th Street; 36th Street and Honeywell Street; 35th Avenue and 21st Street.

The E-Space was created by the Queens Economic Development Corporation to give clients a place to prepare food products in a 12,500-square-foot industrial kitchen. These products are sold online or at the Queens Night Market, Smorgasburg and other New York City pop-up markets.

“This is economic development in its true sense,” QEDC Executive Director Seth Bornstein said.

The process is simple. Savvy shoppers go to the individual client’s website and order what they want. The businesses will then fill the order and they will be delivered. Clients can also use services such as Seamless and Uber Eats.

Participating E-Space businesses include Cooking with Corey, Daily Spoon/Destination Dumplings, Ipsa Provisions. Other businesses like Broma, Lucina’s Gourmet and Milene Jardine will prepare packaged products available for delivery via the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx in and outside the delivery zone.

For more information visit the E-Space website here.