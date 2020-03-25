BQE crash in Woodside leaves one dead: NYPD

A Staten Island man died as a result of severe body trauma suffered from a car crash on the Brooklyn Queen Expressway in Woodside on Monday, March 23.

Around 8:45 p.m., 35-year-old Jesse McCalip was stopped on the shoulder on the right side of the eastbound BQE near Queens Boulevard Exit 39, when he attempted to merge into the far right lane, according to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

In his attempt to merge, McCalip was hit from behind by a 20-year-old driving a 2017 Dodge Charger traveling in the lane he was attempting to join, police say. The passenger side of McCalip’s car, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, slid along the concrete wall on the right shoulder before rotating clockwise, according to the NYPD.

With the car turned around, McCalip was stuck in the vehicle, according to police.

When EMS arrived at the scene, McCalip was unconscious, having sustained severe body trauma. He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was not injured and remained at the scene, police say.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.