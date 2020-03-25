Queens lawmaker announces census deadline extension due to COVID-19 crisis

The 2020 Census deadline is being extended to Aug. 14 due to the deepening COVID-19 crisis, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic announced Tuesday.

All door-to-door outreach campaigns will be postponed until May.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has overturned our daily lives and put a halt to gatherings and events for the time being,” Rozic said. “It’s critical that we do everything we can to adjust to this situation, not only for ourselves but for the greater good of all New Yorkers.”

In response to the unprecedented emergency, the U.S. Census Bureau has made some necessary changes to help keep residents safe while working to ensure a complete count. With the majority of businesses and libraries closed across the state, this gives local communities more time to adjust their outreach plans and helps prevent our state from being put at an unfair advantage.

“It’s more important than ever that we all do our part to ensure each and every one of us is counted in the 2020 Census, and it only takes five minutes,” Rozic said. “The information from the Census determines how much funding we receive to support hospitals, emergency services, schools, mass transit and other essential services. When you receive the Census form in the mail, I encourage all Queens residents to respond promptly to ensure our communities get their fair share.”

Rozic is the chairwoman of the Assembly’s Office of State-Federal Relations.