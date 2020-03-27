Cops seek crooks who beat down man in Astoria subway station: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for several people wanted in connection with an assault and attempted robbery inside an Astoria train station last month.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, around 11 p.m., a 43-year-old man was on a northbound N train that had pulled into the Broadway subway station, when several unidentified individuals started to argue with him, according to police. When the man got off the train, the individuals followed and began to punch him in his face and on his head in an attempt to take his cell phone, cops say.

The individuals were unsuccessful in robbing the man and fled in an unknown direction after leaving the station.

Police obtained video of the suspects from within the train station.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.