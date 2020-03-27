Crook snatches $400 from woman’s hand on Main Street in Flushing

Cops are searching for the crook who snatched $400 from a woman’s hand on Main Street in Flushing earlier this month.

Authorities say that the suspect approached a 39-year-old woman who was standing near 40-10 Main St. at 4:35 p.m. on March 15. The man proceeded to snatch $400 in cash from her hand before fleeing westbound on Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

Cops released a photo of the suspect on March 25.

