Quantcast

Crook snatches $400 from woman’s hand on Main Street in Flushing

Photo via NYPD

Cops are searching for the crook who snatched $400 from a woman’s hand on Main Street in Flushing earlier this month.

Authorities say that the suspect approached a 39-year-old woman who was standing near 40-10 Main St. at 4:35 p.m. on March 15. The man proceeded to snatch $400 in cash from her hand before fleeing westbound on Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

Cops released a photo of the suspect on March 25.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Pair found fatally stabbed inside Astoria residence
Pair found fatally stabbed inside Astoria residence
Crook attempts to rob woman while she was using an ATM in Astoria: NYPD
Crook attempts to rob woman while she was using an ATM in Astoria: NYPD


Skip to toolbar