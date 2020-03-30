Rep. Nydia Velázquez announces she likely has COVID-19

BY KEVIN DUGGAN

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez is in quarantine after contracting symptoms of the novel coronavirus, she said in a Tweet on Monday.

“I have been diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection. My symptoms are mild. I am isolating myself at my home and following the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician,” said 67-year-old Velázquez, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

I have been diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection. My symptoms are mild. I am isolating myself at my home and following the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician. My full statement is below. pic.twitter.com/9TgPXoy9dN — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) March 30, 2020

The legislator developed symptoms — such as muscle aches, fevers, and a loss of smell and taste — but declined to receive a lab test at the advice of the Office of Attending Physician, which takes care of the health needs of members of Congress.

Instead, Velázquez will quarantine at home and work with her staff remotely, she said.

“I’ll continue my work on behalf of New Yorkers as together we overcome this virus,” she said. “In that regard, I encourage everyone to stay at home and continue practicing social distancing.”

Velázquez was present in the nation’s capital on March 27 to vote in favor of the “CARES Act” — a $2 trillion economic stimulus package that includes a $1,200 no-strings-attached check to Americans earning less that $75,000, an expansion of unemployment benefits, as well as other policies.

This story first appeared on brooklynpaper.com.