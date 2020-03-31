How will COVID-19 impact your job search?

BY MINDY STERN

The coronavirus crises will impact just about everything we know about life. Don’t let fear stand in your way. Now is the perfect time to fine tune your job seeking skills. Beyond taking the necessary health related precautions, here are a few things you can do:

NETWORK | Just because we are practicing social distancing, doesn’t mean we need to be isolated. This is a perfect time to reach out to people who you haven’t connected with in a while. See how they are doing and offer to help if possible. It is never too early or too late to start connecting with people. HIRING TIME | Many companies will be slowing down hiring and may be laying off employees. Don’t worry. The economy will pick up again. If you are currently working at a job that you are planning to leave, consider staying in the job for the near future. If you have already been laid off, research companies that are ramping up hiring now. IMPROVE YOUR PROFILE | Use spare time to spruce up your LinkedIn profile. Improve your picture, write some articles, join some groups, follow people and companies that interest you. INTERVIEW PREP | Most interviews will be handled through a video conferencing vehicle like FaceTime or Zoom for the immediate future. So, take this time to practice virtual interviewing with a friend from the comfort of your home, using your favorite video platform. SPRUCE UP YOUR RESUME | Don’t wait for the last minute to create a professional resume and cover letter. Take the time now to focus on how to improve your resume and cover letter so that they tell your career story. If you don’t know how to begin, find a professional resume writer who you trust to create a customized and optimized resume for you.

Stay safe, remain positive and be proactive about your health and your career goals.

Mindy Stern, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, ACC is a career coach, author, speaker and trusted HR advisor. Read her new book, “You Are the CEO of Your Career – Mastering the Job Search in 10 Easy Steps”, featured on Amazon. If you have questions about next steps in your career, send requests to info@aimresourcegroup.com. or visit the website at www.aimresourcegroup.com .