Local artist installs ‘Thank You’ sign near Elmhurst Hospital

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

“Thank You” signs are popping up around New York City, thanks to one local artist.

Staten Islander Scott LoBaido, a 30-year veteran of the professional art scene, has taken to the streets to install “Thank You” signs across from hospitals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative started in Staten Island, but when LoBaido saw the public’s and hospital workers’ responses to the act of kindness, he decided to create them in each borough of New York City, which is currently the epicenter of the pandemic.

The 8-foot-by-40-foot installations are created in his yard with his jig saw before he brings them to the sites, where he tapes and wires them in place. He initially thought of creating a giant nurse structure, but decided that a “Thank You” was in order for those on the frontlines.

LoBaido recently installed a sign at Elmhurst Hospital, where workers are working tirelessly to curb the spread of the virus. He said he keeps safe from exposure by remaining back from people while out and washing his hands.

He added that others can also show their support for hospitals by creating signs in their own yards and windows to show their appreciation for those helping.