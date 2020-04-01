Jackson Heights burglar steals more than $8,000 in two separate capers: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection with two Jackson Heights burglaries in which the thief came away with over $8,000.

On Friday, March 13, around 12:40 a.m., a man broke into Mustang Thakali Kitchen, located at 74-14 37th Ave., according to the police. The man stole $371 from the restaurant, police say.

Less than an hour later, around 1 a.m., a man broke into Farine Baking Company, located at 74-24 37th Ave., by forcing open a door in the back of the building, according to the authorities. Once inside, the man stole $5,700 in cash and $2,000 in checks, according to the NYPD.

Police obtained video of the incident during their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.