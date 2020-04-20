Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens serves 1,000 families at second food distribution event in Corona

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Following the success of its first pop-up food distribution event in Corona to help those who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens hosted a second grab-and-go style event in the community on April 17.

Catholic Charities provided 1,000 families and individuals with bags of food that will feed a family of three for three days. The event was held at Catholic Charities Therese Cervini Early Childhood Development Center located at 35-33 104th St.

The organization also provided access to additional assistance, information and resources, including outreach material encouraging an already undercounted neighborhood to participate in and self-respond to the 2020 Census.

“We are pushing for the 2020 Census,” said Richard Slizeski, senior vice president for Mission, Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens. “As we all know, if you’re counted by the Census, that means more resources will come to your community, including better representation in your community. We want the community to be cognizant of that.”

About 60 percent of the COVID-19 cases in New York City are in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. Catholic Charities has been responding to the hardworking immigrant families in Corona by providing pop-up food pantries, access to supportive services via its call center and behavioral health services via telehealth.

In the past week, Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens has seen a 50 percent increase in the need for hot meals to be delivered to isolated seniors. On average, the agency distributes 5,000 meals, but as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the organization is delivering 8,000 meals weekly.

Food pantry distributions have also increased.

On average, the agency distributes 83,000 meals per month within its food pantry network. Last week, Catholic Charities saw a 20 percent increase across its 20-parish-based food pantries.

The Pop-Up Food Distribution is organized and funded by Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens as a direct response to neighbors in need in both boroughs. To donate to Catholic Charities Brookly and Queens, visit www.ccbq.org.