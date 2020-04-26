Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cross Island Parkway in Bay Terrace

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are still investigating a deadly crash on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens on Saturday afternoon that claimed the life of a 34-year-old man.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on April 25 along the northbound Cross Island Parkway near 17th Avenue in Bay Terrace.

CBS New York reported that the victim was an off-duty NYPD officer heading to work as part of a COVID-19 Response team. Police declined to confirm the details of the CBS report, stating that the incident is still under investigation.

According to authorities, the 34-year-old victim was riding his 2010 Harley Davidson when his ride was struck from behind by a 2014 BMW operated by a 39-year-old driver.

The impact of the collision caused the victim to be thrown from his motorcycle onto the ground, cops said.

Officers from the 109th Precinct and the NYPD Highway Patrol responded to the scene. They found the motorcyclist unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma.

Paramedics rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The BMW driver remained at the scene following the crash.

The case is in the hands of the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.