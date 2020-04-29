Man found dead near Rockaway Beach: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of a man believed to be in his 30s, who was found in Far Rockaway near Rockaway Beach unresponsive and unconscious on Tuesday, April 28.

Around 6:18 a.m., on Tuesday, a jogger ran by Beach 37th Street and Boardwalk and saw an unconscious man lying on the ground, according to the NYPD.

He called the police and they arrived to find the man unresponsive with no apparent signs of trauma, according to the authorities. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.