Thieves steal $13,000 worth of cosmetic hair wigs from Ridgewood art space

Cops are searching for two women who broke into a Ridgewood building on April 22 and made off with $13,000 in loot.

Authorities say that the two thieves forced their way into One Eyed Studios, located at 1639 Centre St., through a secured front door around 3:40 p.m.

Once inside, the suspects snatched an unknown amount of cosmetic hair wigs with an estimated value of $13,000, police said.

Cops said the women were both between the ages of 20 and 30 and were last seen wearing masks and all dark clothing.

Police released surveillance video and images of the suspects obtained during the incident.

The photo and video of the individuals were taken from the incident location, during to the incident.

