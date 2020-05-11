St. John’s student-athletes recognized for their community service efforts

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

St. John’s University’s student-athletes were among the most charitable this past year, ranking 36th among all NCAA Division I schools, according to official NCAA volunteer management platform Helper Helper, the school announced Friday.

The university’s women’s track & field and cross country squad ranked eighth out out of all Division I track & field programs with 644 hours of community service completed, according to the school’s athletic department.

Meanwhile, the university’s baseball program logged 300 community service hours, while the men’s team posted St. John’s third-highest team total with 213.

St. John’s contributed to 12 different community organizations and had an estimated economic impact of $42,328. The Johnnies volunteered their efforts to the Achilles International, Breast Cancer Fun Run, Ronald McDonald House Brunch Program, League of Yes, Pistell School Volunteer Church Services in Rome and Women in Sports Day.

“What a great recognition to see our hours served stack up so highly with the best in the country, especially our women’s track & field and cross country teams ranking in the top-10,” said St. John’s Director of Athletics Mike Cragg. “There’s no question that St. John’s University takes pride in its outstanding care for the community around us. It is that mission and commitment which inspires all of our student-athletes to give back and to serve on a daily basis… Job well done!”

In total, NCAA Division I student-athletes dedicated more than 251,551 hours to 9,677 volunteer service opportunities.