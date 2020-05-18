Jackson Heights councilman endorses insurgent Assembly candidate for District 34 seat

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Jackson Heights Councilman Daniel Dromm has endorsed Jessica González-Rojas, an insurgent candidate for the Assembly seat in District 34, ahead of the June 23 primary election.

“I am endorsing Jessica González-Rojas because she is the most progressive, grassroots candidate in the race. Her expertise in public health and advocacy makes Jessica the ideal candidate to represent our community during this terrifying pandemic,” Dromm said. “The stakes are too high for our neighborhoods which are suffering as the epicenter of this crisis. I know that Jessica is a leader who is unafraid to fight for our neighbors and will forcefully push back against austerity.”

Dromm, who’s represented Jackson Heights in the City Council for 11 years and chairs the Finance Committee, said he’s worked with González-Rojas within the community for many years prior to her campaign.

“I have worked closely with Jessica in our community for over twenty years,” Dromm said. “We built the New Visions Democratic Club together. She was a driving force in establishing NICE (New Immigrant Community Empowerment) and has been a staunch ally of our LGBTQ+ community. I am confident that Jessica has everything it takes to be an outstanding elected official. I’m proud to be a part of her winning coalition.”

González-Rojas, former executive director of the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health and adjunct professor for CUNY City College and NYU Wagner School of Public Service, is a progressive candidate with a campaign centered on healthcare for all and immigrant rights.

“I am thrilled to have Council Member Dromm’s support for our progressive campaign. His fierce record of pushing to close Rikers, fighting for immigrants, and being a champion for public schools is a model of what an elected official can do and how they should act when confronted with some of our biggest challenges,” said González-Rojas. “Danny has been a mentor, partner, and friend for over twenty years of fighting for progress in our community. Together, we can build power to make the changes our community needs.”

González-Rojas, who’s running on the Working Families Party, is a life-long activist who has served in leadership positions in many local advocacy efforts, including the New York City Transit Riders Council and the New York City Young Women’s Initiative.

She’s one of the four candidates — civic leader and former prosecutor Nuala O’Doherty-Naranjo, taxi driver and labor organizer Joy Chowdhury and Angel Cruz — who are running for Michael DenDekker’s seat. DenDekker is a six-term incumbent who ran unopposed for five of those terms.