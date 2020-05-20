Motorcyclist dies after falling off his bike in St. Albans: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A motorcyclist died after crashing his bike in St. Albans early morning Tuesday.

On May 19 at around 1:30 a.m., a 23-year-old man was driving his 2009 Honda CBR motorcycle at a high rate of speed southbound on Springfield Boulevard near 122nd Avenue when he fell of his bike, according to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad. He came to stop near the intersection, police say.

EMS personnel arrived to find the man unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to his head. He pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the deceased is pending proper family notification.