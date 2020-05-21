Local nonprofit joins Rotary Club of New York in thanking healthcare workers at Elmhurst Hospital

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A local nonprofit and the Rotary Club of New York joined together to thank healthcare workers in Elmhurst earlier this month.

Through a donation of 100 individually packed lunches, the Foundation for Sustainable Community Development Initiative (FSCDI) and the Rotary Club thanked workers at NYC Health + Hospital/Elmhurst on Thursday, May 14.

State Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry, who represents the district, attended the Appreciation of Elmhurst Hospital Center’s Essential Workers event, and gave $25 gift cards to healthcare workers.

FSCDI, now in its second year as a nonprofit, was founded by Dr. George Onuorah, who serves as the organization’s CEO. The nonprofit aims to strengthen communities locally and globally by helping them reach economic sustainability.

Onuorah was present at the thank you event and expressed his organization’s gratitude and appreciation for the frontline workers who have worked to save lives in one of the neighborhoods most impacted by COVID-19.

Dr. Joseph R. Masci, the chairman of Global Health at Elmhurst, George Leconte-Senior, the associate executive director of Ancillary Services and Claire J. Patterson, the senior associate executive director of NYC Health + Hospitals Elmhurst, were also present at the event.

Two years ago, FSCDI held its first event at the hospital.