Queens senator teams up with Woodside on the Move to encourage western Queens residents to get tested for COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

State Senator Michael Gianaris is teaming up with Woodside on the Move to encourage residents in western Queens to get tested for COVID-19 at a new testing site in Woodside.

The new community testing site is located at St. Sebastian’s in Woodside at Roosevelt Avenue and 58th Street. Testing will be available for qualified residents by appointment and will take place over six days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from May 21 through May 26.

Interested individuals can make an appointment by calling 833-SOMOSNY (833-766-6769).

The New York State Health Department website and New York City Health Department website contains instructions on who can be tested and locations of nearby testing sites.

According to the NYC Health Department, individuals should get a COVID-19 test if they have COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of age, chronic conditions or occupation; come in close contact with someone who is confirmed to have COVID-19, regardless of whether you have symptoms; or work in a congregate residential setting (nursing home, shelter or adult care facility), regardless of whether you have symptoms.

The Woodside site is organized in partnership with Somos El Futuro, a social welfare organization that serves Hispanic communities.

“Keeping our community safe is paramount and increased testing will help ensure everyone’s well-being. Only by working together will we effectively combat coronavirus,” said Gianaris in a press release. “I am proud to partner in this effort with Woodside on the Move, an organization which has been instrumental in effectuating substantial progress in our community.”

Gianaris is urging New York state to open more community testing sites in western Queens, one of the areas hardest hit by the virus.

“In working with Senator Gianaris, let’s continue to make Woodside a better place to live and learn. Testing, testing and more testing is critical to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. Together we will beat coronavirus and help our community,” said Michael Vaz, Executive Director of Woodside on the Move.