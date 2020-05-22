These New York City ice cream shops will be open for Memorial Day weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY COURTNEY INGALLS

Memorial Day weekend might be celebrated a little differently this year, but one thing that will stay the same is the opportunity to grab a cold and creamy treat! Grabbing some ice cream while enjoying the warm weather this weekend is a perfect way to kick off summer.

Here are some ice cream shops that will be open this holiday weekend!

Manhattan

Mo Gelato – Nolita

178 Mulberry St., New York, NY 10012

Gelato is the kind of rich and creamy dessert that everyone loves! All of the flavors are made without artificial flavoring and with fresh and organic ingredients! Marco Vighi, a pastry chef who masters in making gelato, works with the company by developing new and exciting flavors in Italy and then flying back to the United States to introduce them. Mo Gelato gives you a little taste of Italy without having to leave the country!

Davey’s Ice Cream – East Village

137 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003

Davey’s Ice Cream has every sweet treat you can imagine! Get creative with the way that you eat ice cream by ordering either an ice cream cake or an ice cream sandwich. Every treat is handmade and their ingredients come from local New York State creameries. Davey’s has all of the classic flavors that everyone loves, while also adding a few interesting and creative flavors. Anyone who has a sweet tooth will love to get their hands on this delicious ice cream!

Emack & Bolio’s – Upper West Side & Yorkville

389 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10024

1564 1st Ave., New York, NY 10028

With 75 flavors and more continuing to be made each week, Emack & Bolio’s has something for everyone. The company doesn’t just offer regular ice cream, but they are also selling small batch vegan ice cream and live-cultured yogurt. Not only do they have some of the most delicious ice cream flavors, but they also have world-famous flavored cones! Try their Marsh”mellow covered cones with your choice of Oreos, Rice Krispies, Fruit Loops, or Fruity Pebbles. If you’re a big fan of chocolate or rainbow sprinkles Emack & Bolio’s has cones that are dipped in chocolate and then rolled in this delicious topping, as well as cones that are rolled in mixed nuts!

Minus10 Ice Cream: Two Bridges

10 Mott St., New York, NY 10013

If you’re looking for another kind of ice cream to try, rolled ice cream is an option you won’t regret! Minus10 Ice Cream, formerly 10Below Ice Cream, is New York’s first establishment serving Thai-inspired ice cream rolls. This made-to-order ice cream has different flavors and combinations to choose from such as Matcha Made In Heaven and Cookie Monster. If those flavors don’t intrigue you, you also have the option to mix and match flavors and toppings! If you’re a Mexican food fan, then you need to try their signature Waffle Tacos!

Sugar Hill Creamery – Central Harlem

184 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10026

Enjoy the sweet taste of Sugar Hill Creamery during the holiday weekend! The ice cream shop’s menu is seasonal and is rotated on a daily basis and all of their flavors have interesting names such as Andy Griffith and Pon De Replay. Try out some of Sugar Hill’s specialty items such as their ice cream sandwiches, pastries, and floats! This family-owned shop is a great place to enjoy a cold treat!

Brooklyn

Ice Cream House – Boro Park, Williamsburg, and Flatbush

2 Church Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11218

873 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205

1725 Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11230

Known as the King of Frozen desserts, the Ice Cream House is another great place to stop and get some delicious ice cream. With all of your favorite flavors and more on the menu, every person will love to create their own treat to bring home! From hard ice cream, to soft, to sorbet, this place has everything a family would need to make their day a little more fun!

Sprinkles Ice Cream – South Williamsburg

194 Wallabout St., Brooklyn, NY 11206

Sprinkles Ice Cream has created over 300 ice cream flavors throughout the years and plans to continue the trend! This family-run business has grown into a place where other families love to come and enjoy the delicious ice cream while getting great service with a smile! If you’re trying to stay healthy but don’t want to miss out on all the sweet fun, Sprinkles sells “Carb-a-low” treat! This low carb ice cream is strictly Kosher dairy and contains no preservatives, but still tastes as amazing as regular ice cream!

The Screen Door – Greenpoint

145 Driggs Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11222

From shakes to sundaes, The Screen Door has all of the ice cream desserts you and your family love. Explore many favorite sundaes and other specialty desserts that will without a doubt brighten up your day. The Screen Door aims to bring the classic treats that your dad bought you as a kid to all of their customers!

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream – Williamsburg

204 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249

With a mission to make ice cream good that makes you feel good, this Ice cream shop focuses on what is “good-good, not good-bad.” With so many different flavors and toppings to choose from, how could this ice cream not make you happy? What started off as an ice cream truck driving down the streets of Brooklyn has now become a place where everyone can enjoy the magic!

OddFellows Ice Cream Co – Dumbo

60 Water St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

For all of the major ice cream lovers out there, enjoy grabbing a pint of ice cream from OddFellows to make your holiday weekend a little more enjoyable. The ice cream shop makes distinctive, creamy, and scrumptious flavors that have customers coming back for more. OddFellows pasteurizes their own ice cream base and uses locally-sourced, hormone-free, and additive-free dairy.

Queens

Eddie’s Sweet Shop – Forest Hills

105-29 Metropolitan Ave. #1, Forest Hills, NY 11375

For everyone who has a sweet tooth and looking for a new place to try, Eddie’s is the place to go! Enjoy all of the classic flavors you love and maybe mix in new and exciting flavors like Cherry Vanilla or Rum Raisin. Eddie’s also offers an amazing selection of different toppings and syrups that will make your ice cream the perfect dessert!

Max & Mina’s Ice Cream – Flushing

7126 Main St., Flushing, NY 11367

Max & Mina’s is an ice cream experience that you and your family won’t want to miss out on. This shop has so many different and crazy flavors, such as Captain Crunch Cookies and Cream and Cookie Monster, that leave customers wanting more! Not only is the ice cream a fan favorite but so are the decorations and the atmosphere of the shop that makes it a great summer destination!

Mara’s Ice Cream Parlor – Rockaway Beach

92-14 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Beach, NY 11693

If you can’t choose between ice cream and Italian ice, Mara’s has both! Choose from your favorite flavors to enjoy or that you want to put into specialty slushies or milkshakes. This Parlor is family owned and operated and a perfect place to grab a treat while you’re on the way home from the beach!

Pesso’s Ices and Ice Cream – Auburndale

203-20 35th Ave., Queens, NY 11361

Everything is homemade and delicious at Pesso’s Ices and Ice Cream to ensure that all of the products are being sold and the best! Pesso’s is family owned and is a destination for dessert lovers all around New York City. New flavors are put out every year in order for every customer to find an ice cream that they will love. Order online and pick up in-store is in place so everyone can enjoy a little taste of summer during Memorial Day weekend!

Bronx

Lollipops Ice Cream and Gelato – Wakefield

4120 Baychester Ave., Bronx, NY 10466

Bring some happiness and joy into your day by grabbing some ice cream from Lollipops! Memorial Day is the perfect time to try out new places and explore different flavors in order to figure out the perfect combination that you can eat for the entire summer! Lollipops have fan-favorite flavors while also putting their own twist on other flavors they have created. Stop by Lollipops and order sweets for the entire family to enjoy!

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.