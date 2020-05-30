More rallies across New York City, including one in Queens, today in reaction to George Floyd death

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Following a night of unrest, activists across New York City will be holding protests and rallies Saturday seeking justice for the police-involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

At 1 p.m., protesters will gather in Harlem at the corner of 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard for a solidarity rally. It’s being organized by the Harlem Coalition Against Modern Day Lynching.

At the same time, the National Action Network will be on Staten Island for a memorial vigil to Floyd. It will take place at 200 Bay St., the site where Eric Garner was choked by a cop and later died while being placed under arrest back in 2014.

Reverend Al Sharpton and Gwen Carr, Garner’s mother, are scheduled to attend.

Then at 3 p.m., People’s Power Assemblies is scheduled to rally in Queens at Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights, 74th Street and Broadway.

At the three rallies, attendees are urged by the organizers to wear masks and socially distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.