Cops seek man behind attempted South Ozone Park bank robbery

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who attempted to rob a bank in South Ozone Park on Monday.

On June 8, around 2:25 p.m., the man entered the Chase Bank located at 114-20 Jamaica Ave., according to the NYPD. The man allegedly walked up to a teller and held up a note demanding they hand over cash, police say.

The teller refused to give the man money and he left, according to the authorities.

The man is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue scarf around his head, large sunglasses and an American flag bandanna wrapped around his face, police said.

The NYPD recovered photos of the man from the scene of the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.