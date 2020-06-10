Brooklyn man dies after he was beaten and robbed in Richmond Hill: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn man died following a beating and robbery in Richmond Hill last month, the police said on Wednesday.

John Martinez, 20, was walking in front of 95-26 115th St., on May 25, around 11:30 a.m., when he was approached from behind by Nicholas Thakurdin, 19; Akeem Gani, 20; a 17-year-old male; and a 16-year-old male, according to the NYPD.

Thakurdin, Gani and the two teens allegedly punched Martinez in the head, threw him to the ground and stole his cellphone and wallet, cops said.

Martinez, who lived on Hill Street in Brooklyn, died on June 4, as a result of the head injuries he sustained during the robbery, according to the NYPD.

Thakurdin, Gani and the two teens were arrested between May 27 and May 28. All four had previously been charged with attempted murder, robbery and assault, although the case has now been deemed a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.