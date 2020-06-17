Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens distributes over 3,000 meals in Cambria Heights

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens distributed 3,600 bags of food at an emergency pop-up pantry in Cambria Heights at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church on June 12.

Since March 24, Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens, in partnership with parishes in the Diocese of Brooklyn, has provided over 300,000 meals through its food pantry network, emergency pop-up food distributions, and home delivered meals programs.

At the event in Cambria Heights, the organization distributed a total of nearly 13,200 meals at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, located at 115-50 221st St.

Catholic Charities served 1,200 individuals who received three bags of food consisting of 11 meals total. The bags contained dry staple goods, pasta, dry beans, crackers, farina, fresh chicken, produce, a five-pound bag of potatoes, a two-pound bag of carrots, a three-pound bag of apples, a four-pound bag of onions, celery stalk, cucumbers, strawberries, tomato sauce, apple sauce, fruit cups, tortillas, chips, tuna, juices and a pasta primavera recipe.

Individuals received access to supportive services via Catholic Charities call center and behavioral health services via telehealth, a coping with stress flyer and outreach material encouraging participants to self-respond to the 2020 Census.

As New York State begins to reopen in phases, Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens will continue to serve communities severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in need.

The Emergency Pop-Up Food Distribution is organized and funded by Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens as a direct response to its neighbors in need in both boroughs. To help donate to Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens, click here.