Two injured in Woodside shooting: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for three men involved in a non-fatal shooting in Woodside earlier this week.

On Monday, June 15, around 7:50 p.m., three men began firing several shots around Broadway and 51 Street, according to the police. A 31-year-old man, who was the shooters’ target, was shot in the back, cops said. A 44-year-old woman, a bystander in the altercation, had a bullet graze her back, according to the authorities.

EMS transported both victims to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The three suspects are described as being between 20 and 25 years old and are approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.