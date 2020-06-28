Arverne man charged in death of roommate earlier this month: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 33-year-old man from Arverne has been arrested and charged with assault after police found his roommate dead in their shared apartment earlier this month.

On Monday, June 8, around 8:30 p.m., police arrived at 504 Beach 64th St., to find Ackeem Fairweather, 30, with trauma to his head, according to the NYPD.

Fairweather was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday, June 15, police say.

Five days before Fairweather’s death, John Jordan, Fairweather’s roommate, had been arrested and charged with assault.

The investigation is ongoing.