Jamaica man charged for forcing two teens into prostitution: DA

A Jamaica man has been charged with sex trafficking after allegedly holding two teens against their will and forcing them to have sex with strangers in an airport hotel, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday.

Tyrone Miles, 29, was arraigned on Thursday, July 10, on a complaint charging him with two counts of compelling prostitution, two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of sex trafficking of a child, two counts of promoting prostitution and two counts of rape. Miles faces up to 10 to 50 years in prison if convicted.

“The defendant is accused of having sex with one teenager and forcing both girls into having sex with strangers for cash – money that he pocketed for himself,” Katz said. “The youngsters are now safe and away from the clutches of this alleged sex trafficker, who is accused of using brute force and threats to control and exploit the teenagers. The defendant will be held accountable for his alleged actions.”

On June 5, Miles and a woman who has not been arrested, took the two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, to the JFK Inn – located at 154-10 South Conduit Ave. – according to the criminal complaint. Miles allegedly held the girls against their will inside the hotel until at least June 12, Katz said.

While in the hotel, Miles allegedly raped the 16-year-old girl and told her that he would kill her if she didn’t engage in the prostitution he arranged, according to the DA.

Both the 16-year-old and the 17-year-old repeatedly had sex for money – which all went to Miles – with strangers at the hotel, according to the complaint. Miles allegedly starved the girls and assaulted the 16-year-old when she attempted to leave the hotel, Katz said.

According to the DA, the unapprehended woman would collect the cash from the strangers and hand it over to Miles. The defendant also allegedly told the 16-year-old to tell the men she was forced to have sex with that she was born in the year 2000, making her a legal adult, Katz said.

As part of the investigation, the NYPD found that Miles had checked into the hotel using a legal ID, according to Katz. Video surveillance from the hotel showed the unapprehended woman escorting the teens to room number 333 on June 5, and taking them out of the room on June 12, the DA said. Surveillance footage also showed at least one unidentified man entering the room, according to the authorities.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Jerry Iannece ordered Miles to return to court on August 8.