Several men steal over $73K worth of loot from Flushing liquor store: NYPD

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Police are searching for a group of men who stole over $73,000 worth of cash and goods from a Flushing liquor store over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 11, around 2:45 a.m., a group of men broke into Marpat Liquor, located at 31-12 Farrington St., by breaking the front door, according to the NYPD. Once inside, the men stole $24,000 in cash, $3,500 worth of lottery tickets and over $46,000 worth of liquor, cops said.

The men fled the store in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

