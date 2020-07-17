Creep gropes woman in Jackson Heights subway station: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman inside a Jackson Heights subway station earlier this week.

On Monday, July 13, around 1:20 p.m., a 54-year-old woman was riding down an escalator inside the 74th Street-Roosevelt Avenue subway station when a man approached her from behind and groped her, according to the NYPD.

The man then sprinted past her down the escalator and fled in an unknown direction, cops said.

The woman didn’t report any injuries as a result of the incident, according to the police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.