Winning Take-5 lottery tickets sold in Rosedale and Ozone Park

Queens is on a hot streak when it comes to winning Take-5 drawings this month.

Two top-prize winning lottery tickets were sold in the borough for the July 22 Take-5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Thursday, July 23. One winning ticket worth $30,200.50 was sold at Ramar Food Center Inc. — located at 144-05 243rd St.in Rosedale — and another worth the same amount was sold at Fortune Hut Inc. — located at 76-11 101st Ave. in Ozone Park.

Five winning numbers from a field of one to 39 are drawn every day at 11:21 p.m. for the Take-5 game. The ticket holder has up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning Take-5 tickets are the third and fourth to be purchased in Queens this month.

A winning lottery ticket worth just under $70,000 was purchased at a College Point deli Friday, July 17. That came after a winning ticket worth $64,116.50 was sold at United Fashion Gift Shop NY, located at 41-17 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing, during the July 2 drawing.