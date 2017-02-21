UPDATE: Runaway bull in Jamaica dies after being apprehended by police

A bull that was found running free around Jamaica this morning died shortly after being wrangled by police.

According to DNAinfo, a NYPD spokesman said that the bull was first seen at 10 a.m. near Archer Boulevard and 146th Street.

A post shared by 🇯🇲Clint🇯🇲 (@rudebwoy03) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:26am PST

The bovine was cornered at a house on Marsden Street for about an hour before it evaded police again. Officials say that the bull escaped from a Jamaica slaughterhouse.

I’m on my way to work and see a cow walk right by me in Jamaica, Queens. Unbelievable… pic.twitter.com/buM9dn3LmD — Vladimir Vilsaint (@Soon2betheKing) February 21, 2017

Two hours after the bull made his break for it, cops were able to wrangle and sedate it in the backyard of a nearby home, according to WABC-TV.

Police sources say that the bull died at around 1:30 p.m. while it was in the custody of an Animal Care Centers of NYC facility in Brooklyn. It was not immediately known why it died.

This is not the first time that a bovine was seen running loose in Jamaica. A little over a year ago, a cow named Freddie made a daring escape the day before he was meant to be killed at a Jamaica slaughterhouse.

Photos by Robert Stridiron