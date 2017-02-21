Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
UPDATE: Runaway bull in Jamaica dies after being apprehended by police

Photo by Robert Stridiron/RHS Breaking News Services
Photo by Robert Stridiron/RHS Breaking News Services

A bull that was found running free around Jamaica this morning died shortly after being wrangled by police.

According to DNAinfo, a NYPD spokesman said that the bull was first seen at 10 a.m. near Archer Boulevard and 146th Street.

The bovine was cornered at a house on Marsden Street for about an hour before it evaded police again. Officials say that the bull escaped from a Jamaica slaughterhouse.

Two hours after the bull made his break for it, cops were able to wrangle and sedate it in the backyard of a nearby home, according to WABC-TV.

Police sources say that the bull died at around 1:30 p.m. while it was in the custody of an Animal Care Centers of NYC facility in Brooklyn. It was not immediately known why it died.

This is not the first time that a bovine was seen running loose in Jamaica. A little over a year ago, a cow named Freddie made a daring escape the day before he was meant to be killed at a Jamaica slaughterhouse.

Photos by Robert Stridiron

jo February 21, 2017 / 10:15PM
This poor animal died in the custody of animal control. Remember the deer in the Bronx around Christmas, didn't this animal also died within a day in their care. Same like this one...This is not good. What kind of care are they providing. PETA, where are you?
joe February 21, 2017 / 05:50PM
Time to shut down this f**king irresponsible s**ty slaughterhouse. First it has no business being smack in the middle of downtown Jamaica near the shopping district and residents. Second this f**king third world s**t hole place has been so irresponsible. SHUT THIS F**KING HELL HOLE DOWN and get rid of all the a-holes that work there that obviously are responsible. Having a slaughterhouse smack in the middle of downtown Jamaica with stores and resident is unacceptable. Hell, we are not a complete third world country yet. END this barbarism. https://cleanupjamaicaqueens.wordpress.com/
