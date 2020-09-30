Sanitation worker arrested in Rockaways after punching co-worker: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

He really had to go.

A city sanitation worker was arrested in the Rockaways Tuesday after hitting his co-worker during an argument about stopping for a bathroom break.

Andrew Nopper, 40, and his co-worker were out picking up trash in a sanitation truck on Tuesday, Sept. 29, around 9:20 a.m., on the Rockaway peninsula when Nopper said that he had to use the restroom, according to the police.

The co-worker didn’t want to stop and the two began to argue, cops said. As the argument escalated, Nopper, who was sitting in the passenger seat, reached over to the driver’s side and took the keys out of the ignition as the truck was in motion, according to the NYPD.

When the co-worker attempted to put the keys back in the ignition, Nopper hit them with a closed fist in the right arm, according to the authorities. The co-worker suffered swelling and bruising as a result of the punch, cops said.

Officers from the 100th Precinct soon arrived and arrested Nopper, charging him with assault and harassment.

The investigation is ongoing.