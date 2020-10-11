Best family-friendly corn mazes near New York City in 2020 – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY NEW YORK FAMILY

Corn mazes are back this season! It’s no surprise that fall would look different this year with limited activities, however, these farms are doing their best to keep families safe with new safety guidelines so that you don’t have to compromise on the fun. Fall is the best time to take a break and head to one of these nearby farms to enjoy the many family-friendly activities during this time of harvest. Spend the day apple picking, searching for the perfect pumpkin to take home and carve, or even enjoying farm-baked goods such as apple cider donuts. However you choose to spend your day at the farm, make sure to check out these corn mazes located near New York City. Wander through and solve the clues to these mazes with the family and see just how long it will take to make it out on the other side!

Best Kid-Friendly Corn Mazes Near New York City

Amazing Maize Maze at Queens County Farm

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Queens, NY 11004

718-347-3276

(40 min from Midtown)

As the longest continually farmed site in New York State, Queens County Farm opens their pumpkin patch and other attractions again for families to enjoy. Pumpkin month at Queens County Farm is full of excitement with their 3-acre Amazing Maize Maze that is filled with tons of clues and adventure. The Amazing Maize Maze is open Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays, from October 2-30, 2020 and Monday, October 12. Hours: Friday, 12 pm – 4:30 pm/ Saturday, Sunday, Columbus Day, 11 am – 4:30 pm.

Outhouse Orchards

139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560

914-277-3188

(1 hr and 15 min)

Outhouse Orchards attracts plenty of families year after year — you can even bring your family dog! Choose from pumpkins, gourds, and an assortment of Halloween decorations as you celebrate the fall season. They also have a corn maze full of clues ready for you and your family to solve. You can even download this corn maze map as a guide to find the hidden clues and learn interesting facts about space. The corn maze is $10 per person and children under the 5 years old can enter free but require the supervision of an adult.

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930

908-879-7189

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Head to Alstede Farms to pick the freshest pumpkins with your family! There are plenty of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to choose from: orange and white, munchkins, gourds, and assorted winter squash. You can even enjoy their two mazes to fully explore. Wander through the Sunflower Maze until the end of October and take in these vibrant flower fields. Another option is their classic Corn Maze with a new theme this year. Spend the day roaming around this Maze and learning interesting facts about this year’s theme. Come nighttime, check out their Harvest Moon Hayride event where you can explore the maze at dark with a flashlight. Both Mazes are open daily and are included in general admission.

F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm

26 Pinelawn Rd, Melville, NY 11747

631-271-3276

(1 hr and 30 min from Midtown)

Catch the Annual Fall Festival at F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm for pumpkin picking, hayrides and more! The festivities run through September 19 – October 31. F&W really encourages parents to bring their children to pick pumpkins, so come on out for this family tradition. Check out LI’s largest straw pyramid, play mini-golf, and have playground access. They also have a daytime, 7-acre corn maze, which this year’s theme is “Arabian Nights, Legend of the Lamp.” This maze is open weekends, Columbus Day, and holidays. $9 for maze admission.

Elwood Pumpkin Farm

1500 E Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, NY 11743

631-368-8626

(1 hr and 40 min from Midtown)

As Long Island’s most western pumpkin farm, Elwood Pumpkin Farm opens up pumpkin picking off the vine to you and your family this fall! Kids also will love the child corn maze and wagon ride around the farm. Pumpkins are priced by size. Open 10 am – 5 pm, September 26, 27, weekends in October, and Columbus Day. Open weekdays at 3-5 pm or by appointment.

Hank’s PumpkinTown

240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

631-726-4667

(2 hrs from Midtown)

The name says it best, as Hank’s PumpkinTown truly is a pumpkin town with pumpkins of all sizes! Other fall decorations available include gourds, corn stalks, straw bales, Indian Corn, mums, Montauk daisies, door hanging and more. New this year is the Pink Tractor, which features pink porcelain doll pumpkins! Kids can also enjoy three interactive corn mazes with different challenges for all ages. All corn mazes will be contactless this year. Be sure to also check out The Market which includes apple cider slushies, apple cider and pumpkin donuts, kettle corn, candy and caramel apples, corn dogs, chicken tenders and many more treats. Open 9:30 am-6 pm, daily.

Harbes Family Farm

715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952

631-298-0800

(2 hrs from Midtown)

With 8 acres of on-the-vine pumpkins, Harbes Family Farm has a huge selection of pumpkins just waiting for you to take home! There are many different varieties available, so you will have no shortage of options here. Enjoy their apple cider donuts and other options as you pick your pumpkins. Pumpkins are sold by the pound. Kids will also love finding beloved characters from the Wizard of Oz in their Wizard of Oz Maze. And come nighttime, their Orchard maze is transformed into a spooky night maze every Saturday in October — best for older kids.

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.