Cops seek suspect who raped a woman in Jamaica alleyway this summer – QNS.com

Cops are looking for a man who raped a woman in a Jamaica alley over the summer.

Authorities say that at 11 p.m. on Aug. 21, a 36-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of 90th Avenue and 171st Street when the suspect forced her into an alleyway. The suspect then pushed the victim to the ground and raped her.

The NYPD has identified the suspect as Daniel Reyes Hernandez, also known as “Maynor.” He is described as a white man between 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this man is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.