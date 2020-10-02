Cops seek thief who broke into six homes in Ridgewood last month – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The police are looking for a man behind a string of six home burglaries in Ridgewood during September. The thief, who has a propensity for stealing jewelry, has made off with nearly $20,000 worth of cash and jewelry, according to the NYPD.

On Sept. 1, around 5:30 p.m., an unified man broke into a home located at 586 Grandview Ave., according to the police. The man made off with a safe containing personal documents and around $4,500 worth of jewelry, cops said. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, around 4 p.m., the man broke into a house at 1682 Grove St., and stole around $3,500 worth of jewelry, according to the police.

A few days later, on Monday, Sept. 14, around 4:40 p.m., the man snuck into a home located at 576 Woodward Ave., and stole a safe containing documents, police said.

The following week, on Monday, Sept. 21, around 7 a.m., cops said the man broke into 1871 Bleecker St., and took cash and around $2,200 worth of jewelry.

For his last caper, the man struck twice in one day.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the thief broke into 1675 Woodbine St. around 3:30 p.m., and stole cash and around $5,750 worth of jewelry, according to the authorities. Making his way down the block, the man broke into 1671 Woodbine St., around two hours later and stole cash and around $3,700 worth of jewelry, police said.

Police recovered surveillance footage of the man they believe to be behind the robberies.

