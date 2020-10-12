Flushing organization to celebrate Queens’ communities resilience with virtual 20th anniversary gala – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The South Asian Council for Social Services (SACSS) in Flushing will host a virtual celebration and fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 22, commemorating its 20th anniversary of service to the Queens community.

SACSS , located at 143-06 45th Ave., empowers and integrates underserved South Asians and all immigrants into the economic and civic life of New York through fundamentals of food security, healthcare accessibility, job preparedness, senior services, counseling and much more.

The #QueensStrong virtual event will begin at 7:30 p.m. featuring special guests such as actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, journalist Sree Sreenivasan, comedian Zarna Garg and Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee. Special performances include Navatman, Brooklyn Raga Massive and Masala Bhangra. The event will be livestreamed and broadcast on TV Asia.

“COVID-19 has devastated the Queens community resulting in thousands of people losing loved ones, livelihoods, and their way of life,” said Sudha Acharya, executive director of SACSS. “But despite this, our community of never quitters is rallying with resilience and determination. We at SACSS have had the pleasure of serving this community for 20 years — together, we are Queens Strong.”

All SACSS’s programs are free and available in 15 languages: Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Nepali, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan, Spanish, Creole and Mandarin.

In 2019, SACSS served more than 15,000 people a year struggling to feed their families, pay their bills, stay healthy, and prosper.

During the pandemic, these numbers are rising, and SACSS currently provides food at their curbside food pantry to about 1,000 families each week.

For more information, contact sacss@sacssny.org or call (201) 920-1976.