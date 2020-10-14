Middle, high school, and college students win $500: Your Voice, Your Viewpoint – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As our city has been through many challenges these last few months, we know that one relevant issue and part of so many kids’ lives is racism. We are looking for middle school to college students to submit their stories to us.

Please send us your story, video, or TikTok and share your viewpoint or experience with racism with the New York community. Please enter Your Voice and Your Viewpoint by October 30th at midnight to enter your voice, viewpoint to Schneps media.

The Details:

Schneps Media and the Claire Friedlander Foundation want to hear your voice and your viewpoint on your experiences with RACISM. We invite students, our future leaders, to share your thoughts and feelings about your experiences.

Students can either choose from the following prompts or submit work beyond the prompts but still relate to the overall goal of sharing YOUR VOICE AND YOUR VIEWPOINT.

I experienced racism when…

I’ve fought against racism by…

I was racially profiled when…

My first experience with racism was when…

Submit virtual or written entries limited to 250 words either by email or by using the hashtag #YourVoiceYourViewpoint on social media, including Instagram or TikTok. Video entries can be emailed to YourVoiceYourViewpoint@ schnepsmedia.com. Please include your name, age, and school with entries. Submissions will be published in Schneps Media’s multiple platforms of print, digital, and broadcasting. 2 middle school students, 2 high school and 2 college students, will each be awarded a prize of $500 by a panel of Queensborough Community College students. Submissions will be accepted through Friday, October 30th, and winners of the prize will be announced on November 6th.

