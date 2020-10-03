New WeWork app expands to Astoria, Long Island City – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

WeWork announced the expansion of their new pilot app, WeWork On Demand, to include their Queens locations in Long Island City and Astoria.

WeWork On Demand allows individuals without a membership to book a workspace for $29 per day or reserve meeting rooms starting at $10 per hour. The app launched in August only offering the service for Manhattan and Brooklyn locations, but recently expanded it.

Now, the WeWork locations at 27-01 Queens Plaza N in Long Island City and 3537 36th St. in Astoria are available, along with 15 other locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Since launching the app last month, the company has seen 20 percent growth in reservations.

“We’re thrilled by the positive response from early On Demand users and are excited to expand the pilot to more neighborhoods and boroughs,” said Prabhdeep Singh, global head of marketplace at WeWork. “The use cases for On Demand have varied from people looking to find a distraction-free environment to take important phone calls, to parents booking meeting space so their kids can work beside them during distance learning. People are looking for a safe, clean place to be productive near their home, and WeWork On Demand can provide that.”

To learn more about On Demand, visit www.wework.com/info/wework-on- demand.