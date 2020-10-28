PHOTOS: Queens lawmakers distribute food in Corona – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Several Queens lawmakers teamed up with a handful of local community based organizations to distribute food pantry supplies and fresh produce in Corona earlier this week.

Joining up with Make the Road NY, Hungry Monk and the Street Vendor Project, the electeds, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, state Senator Jessica Ramos, state Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz and Assembly candidate Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, handed out boxes of food to the Corona community on on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The food distribution, which took place in the Park of the Americas, was aimed at providing relief to a mostly immigrant and working class community that was hit hard by COVID-19 and the economic troubles it caused.

See photos from the event below.