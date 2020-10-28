Quantcast
PHOTOS: Queens lawmakers distribute food in Corona – QNS.com
Community Service

PHOTOS: Queens lawmakers distribute food in Corona

AvatarBy
comments
Posted on
Photo by Dean Moses

Several Queens lawmakers teamed up with a handful of local community based organizations to distribute food pantry supplies and fresh produce in Corona earlier this week.

Joining up with Make the Road NY, Hungry Monk and the Street Vendor Project, the electeds, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, state Senator Jessica Ramos, state Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz and Assembly candidate Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, handed out boxes of food to the Corona community on on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The food distribution, which took place in the Park of the Americas, was aimed at providing relief to a mostly immigrant and working class community that was hit hard by COVID-19 and the economic troubles it caused.

See photos from the event below.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York