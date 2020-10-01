Police nab second alleged shooter connected with death of Long Island City man – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police arrested a second person they believe to be involved in the shooting death of George Rosa, a Long Island City man who was struck by a stray bullet while walking his dog in the neighborhood in July.

Delante Aiken, 18, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 30, within in the confines of the 114th Precinct, according to the NYPD. Aiken was charged with murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Aiken is the second person to be arrested and charged in Rosa’s death – which came a month after he was shot. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

On July 25, around 11:20 a.m., near the intersection of 22nd Street and 40th Avenue, Rosa was out walking his dog, a few blocks from his home in Long Island City, when he was shot in his stomach, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Rosa, 53, was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was treated for a month before dying of complications related to the gunshot wound.

According to the DA, Aiken and the 17-year-old accomplice, intended to shoot a rival gang member when they missed and hit Rosa.