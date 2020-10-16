Walter F. Cameron, North Shore Towers resident, dies at 93 – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Walter F. Cameron, Sr., of North Shore Towers and Boca Raton, Fl., died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. He was 93 years old.

Cameron enlisted in the Navy Air Corps in 1944 at the age of 17. After serving, he worked as an advertising executive on Madison Avenue for 9 years, before starting his own advertising agency in 1977, Walter F. Cameron Advertising, Inc.

The agency specialized in consumer retail and then branched out into other industries. The agency grew to become one of the largest automotive agencies in the country.

Cameron retired in 1990. After retiring, Cameron moved to Boca Raton with his wife Carole, where he lived until his passing.

Cameron was a member of the Woodcrest Country Club on Long Island and the Boca West Country Club.

His death was preceded by his first wife, Kathleen, daughter Barbara and brother Dr. Joseph Cameron.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Kissel Cameron, his son, Walter Skip Cameron, Jr., and sons-and-daughters-in-law, Angela Cameron, Bill Shacter, Scott and Reina Kissel, Todd Kissel and six grandchildren; Kaye Shacter, Brian Cameron, Matt Cameron, Ilan Kissel, Alex Kissel and Sofia Kissel.