Quantcast
WEBINAR: Talk about Independent Living for Seniors in Queens with Nancy Rojas, VP Marketing, Flushing House – QNS.com
News

WEBINAR: Talk about Independent Living for Seniors in Queens with Nancy Rojas, VP Marketing, Flushing House

AvatarBy
comments
Posted on

On Tuesday, October 27 at 3:00PM Nancy Rojas, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Flushing House will host a free webinar to provide an overview of the different types of living President of QCSW- Queensboro Council for Social Welfare and Board Member of POAMN- Presbyterian Older Adult Ministry Network.

Rojas will cover information for seniors and caregivers who are looking for the best in Independent Living including details for those looking to learn about senior apartments and who want to be a part of a senior retirement community.

Learn more about the Flushing House, New York City’s Premier Independent Living Senior Retirement Residence with Rojas.

To sign up for free and reserve your place, click here. Space is limited!

Schneps Media offers webinars that address a variety of topics.  Learn more about upcoming webinars at www.SchnepsMedia.com/webinars

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York