Woodside man charged with murder after stabbing mother to death: DA – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Woodside man who allegedly stabbed and beat his mother to death in April was arraigned on murder charges on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced this week.

David Galicia, 48, was remanded by Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder, and faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges.

On April 24, around 7 a.m., police responded to a 911 call to the apartment Galicia shared with his mother, Carmelita Cabansag. A trail of blood led cops to the apartment unit, where they discovered Cabansag, 78, dead on the kitchen floor with stab wounds to her head and body, according to the criminal complaint.

Police discovered a blood-covered meat cleaver next to her body, according Katz.

Galicia, who was still in the apartment, was found with what authorities believe were self-inflicted stab wounds, Katz said. Galicia, who was considered mentally unstable at the time, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, Galicia told police he had stabbed his mother after waking up and going to the bathroom, although he wasn’t sure why, according to the DA.

Galicia, who was indicted by a grand jury in May, will return to court on Dec. 9.