Corona community joins Moya to clean up neighborhood streets – QNS.com

Dozens of Corona volunteers of all ages joined Councilman Francisco Moya for a Sunday neighborhood cleanup in the latest of his efforts to keep the streets clean and safe with the support of the Department of Sanitation, the Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE), the NYPD’s 110th Precinct, Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día, and Neighbors of the American Triangle.

Following a pancake breakfast, participants split into groups to tackle the cleanup by picking up garbage, sweeping the streets and power-washing common areas.

“A clean neighborhood is about our community having quality of life. We all deserve that, regardless of ZIP code. We deserve clean streets and the same services that other neighborhoods, just a few minutes from here, have access to,” Moya said. “I am invested in funding efforts to keep our neighborhoods clean and safe. I am incredibly proud of and grateful to the volunteers who took time on a Sunday morning to give back to their community and to partners like New York City Department of Sanitation, ACE, the 110th Precinct, Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día, and Neighbors of the American Triangle who continue to show up for Corona.”

Moya has heightened efforts to maintain and clean up neighborhood parks and streets since August. From restoring parts of Flushing Meadows Corona Park to leading multiple neighborhood cleanups including abandoned properties in the district and Moya continues to tackle the concerns of community groups to ensure District 21 neighborhoods are places families can enjoy.