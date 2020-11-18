Man refuses to wear mask, slashes IHOP employee in Jamaica Hills: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A maskless man slashed an employee of a Jamaica Hills IHOP after being asked to don a face covering inside the restaurant on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, around 2:50 p.m., an unidentified man was asked by an employee to wear a mask while inside the restaurant, located at 170-19 Hillside Ave., according to the NYPD. The man refused and was told to leave the eatery.

The man then rushed further into the restaurant with a knife and attempted to stab one of the employees, cops said. He then swung the knife and cut a 40-year-old female IHOP employee on her left arm, according to the police.

The man then ran off westbound on Hillside Avenue. The 40-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was given seven stitches for the wound.

Police describe the man as being in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black and red sneakers.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.