Queens post offices extend Sunday hours for holiday package rush – QNS.com

It’s a busy time of year for the United States Postal Service.

In order to meet the demand of the holiday season, the agency announced the extension of Sunday package pickup hours at 15 post offices in Queens.

From Nov. 22 until Dec. 20, customers can pick up packages between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., on Sundays at the following locations:

Corona Post Office, 11368

Elmhurst Post Office, 11373

Flushing Main Post Office, 11355

Forest Hills Post Office, 11375

Fresh Meadows Post Office, 11365

Jackson Heights Post Office, 11372

Jamaica Main Post Office, 11431

Linden Hill Post Office, 11354

Queens Village Post Office, 11428

Rego Park Post Office, 11374

Ridgewood Post Office, 11385

Rochdale Village Post Office, 11434

South Ozone Park, 11420

Woodside Post Office, 11377

Long Island City Main Post Office, 11101 (open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.)

If going to the post office isn’t an option, customers can schedule package pickups at usps.com.