Queens post offices extend Sunday hours for holiday package rush – QNS.com

It’s a busy time of year for the United States Postal Service.
In order to meet the demand of the holiday season, the agency announced the extension of Sunday package pickup hours at 15 post offices in Queens.
From Nov. 22 until Dec. 20, customers can pick up packages between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., on Sundays at the following locations:
- Corona Post Office, 11368
- Elmhurst Post Office, 11373
- Flushing Main Post Office, 11355
- Forest Hills Post Office, 11375
- Fresh Meadows Post Office, 11365
- Jackson Heights Post Office, 11372
- Jamaica Main Post Office, 11431
- Linden Hill Post Office, 11354
- Queens Village Post Office, 11428
- Rego Park Post Office, 11374
- Ridgewood Post Office, 11385
- Rochdale Village Post Office, 11434
- South Ozone Park, 11420
- Woodside Post Office, 11377
- Long Island City Main Post Office, 11101 (open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.)
If going to the post office isn’t an option, customers can schedule package pickups at usps.com.