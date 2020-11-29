Radio City’s ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to air special performance on NBC – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A beloved holiday tradition in New York City is airing a special next week.

NBC and the Radio City Rockettes announced that they will be spreading holiday cheer with the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – At Home Holiday Special,” which is set to air at 10 p.m. on Dec. 2. Hosted by NBC News’ “TODAY” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the special will air right after the telecast of NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”

Beloved by many, the Radio City “Christmas Spectacular” is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. The annual holiday show transports audiences through Central Park, the manger in Bethlehem and the North Pole while the Rockettes dance in stunning costumes. This will be the first time in Radio City’s history that the “Christmas Spectacular” has not performed this beloved holiday celebration.

This iconic Christmas tradition will bring the joy of the holiday season to people’s homes by highlight select performances from the annual live show. The performances were previously recorded at Radio City Music Hall in Rockefeller Center, will also feature special appearances and holiday messages from Jenna Dewan, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, Carla Hall, Padma Lakshmi and John Legend.