Rego Park barber shop destroyed in early morning blaze – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Firefighters battled a blaze inside a Rego Park barber shop over the weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, around 1:30 a.m., the FDNY received calls about a fire at Sergey’s Classical Haircut, located at 63-53 Austin St., according to the authorities.

Around 60 FDNY personnel arrived to the scene to put out the fire inside the 100-square-foot, one-story building.

The fire was under control around 2:20 a.m., the FDNY said.

The barber shop, which has been in operation for nearly two decades, was damaged heavily by the fire and likely won’t reopen, according to the owner’s son, Mike Pinkhasov.

Due to financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner, Sergey Pinkhasov, was unable to take out insurance that would cover damages caused by a fire this year, according to his son.

No one was injured in the blaze.