United Sikhs to provide free COVID-19 testing this weekend in Queens – QNS.com

United Sikhs, a nonprofit organization that champions civil and human rights for all, is organizing two free COVID-19 testing events this weekend in Flushing and Queens Village.

As an NYC Test & Trace Corps provider, United Sikhs collaborates with the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYC Health), and other agencies. To ensure that everyone has access to COVID-19 testing and information, United Sikhs provides free, walk-in, self-swab and instruction to New Yorkers.

Flushing residents are encouraged to visit the testing site at La Jornada Food Pantry, located at 133-36 Roosevelt Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The organization will host another testing event on Sunday, Nov. 15, in Queens Village at The Sikh Center of New York Inc., located at 222-28 95th Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants can walk into a COVID-19 testing site, and no registration is required. United Sikhs trained staff members will help administer an easy nose swab. There are up to 100 nasal-swab tests available daily at individual sites.

The tests take two minutes to complete and participants will receive their results in under 48 hours. Negative results are shared with patients by email, and positive test results by phone call. United Sikhs can create an email address for those without one. Participants who test positive are offered services provided by the city.

United Sikhs will provide patients with groceries or cooked meals per their preference, and can also help patients secure health insurance from the NYC Marketplace with its Navigator program, which helps New Yorkers select plans.

Regardless of immigration status, patients can enroll in NYC Care. If patients need space to quarantine, the city offers free hotel rooms.

United Sikhs events occur at area Sikh temples, called gurdwaras, and other local spaces. The organization chooses sites near the homes and workplaces of disadvantaged populations, ensuring that interfaith and immigrant communities — often underserved and marginalized— have access to reliable coronavirus testing, tracing and virus education.

United Sikhs promotes and follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 protocols for reliable personal protective equipment (PPE), social distancing practices and quarantine measures.

For more information, call 212-COVID19 (212-268-4319) or visit testandtrace.nyc. Event details are posted to the United Sikhs Facebook page.

For La Jordana Food Pantry, call Pedro Rodriguez at 917-880-5693.